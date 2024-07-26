O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 138 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,555 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 33.3% in the first quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 344 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.09.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $176.35 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.31 and a 12 month high of $184.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The company’s revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

