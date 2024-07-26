O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 17,265 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 138.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,265 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

MUR opened at $40.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.25. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $36.95 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average is $41.82.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $794.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.94 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.40%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.