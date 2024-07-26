O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 2,055 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,107,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,873,000 after buying an additional 512,414 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,577,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,929,000 after buying an additional 878,523 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,847,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,568,000 after buying an additional 33,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $268,686,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,393,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,261,000 after buying an additional 271,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.92.

FTV stock opened at $69.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

