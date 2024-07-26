O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 216 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Crane by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Crane by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Claret Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of CR stock opened at $155.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crane has a one year low of $82.57 and a one year high of $157.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Crane’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CR. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Vertical Research raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crane from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

