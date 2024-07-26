O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 27,698 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 289.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,698 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTRG. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 857.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 4,210.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $40.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $43.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day moving average is $37.00. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $612.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.44 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $87,661.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,425.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Further Reading

