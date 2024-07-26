O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 41,372 Shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 315.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,372 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Orion were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Orion by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,939,000 after acquiring an additional 53,720 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Orion by 420.4% during the 4th quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Orion by 1,355.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 687,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,069,000 after acquiring an additional 640,398 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 270,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 131,902 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Orion by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 23,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OEC opened at $23.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.53. Orion S.A. has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $28.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.40.

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.38 million. Orion had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orion S.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Orion’s payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

In related news, VP Sandra Niewiem sold 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $201,064.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,336.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Sandra Niewiem sold 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $201,064.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,336.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 5,000 shares of Orion stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,804.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OEC. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Orion from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

About Orion

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

