O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 594 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,504.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $466,118.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,548,575.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,463,504.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sanmina stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.00. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.91 and a 200-day moving average of $62.53.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

