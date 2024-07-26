O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 60,266 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,008 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,266 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 73,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $7.27.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.09%. On average, analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.0478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Articles

