O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,870 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of CNO Financial Group worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,295,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,568,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1,862.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 315,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,673,000 after acquiring an additional 299,516 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,393,000 after acquiring an additional 290,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,071,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.41. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.04. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $31.25.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.76 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In other news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $144,625.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,659.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 15,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $424,343.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,010.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael E. Mead sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $144,625.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,659.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,421 shares of company stock valued at $975,861 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNO Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

