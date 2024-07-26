O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gravity were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRVY. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Gravity by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Gravity by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Gravity by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gravity in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Gravity by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. 9.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gravity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Gravity Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRVY opened at $77.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $535.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.21. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $59.00 and a 12 month high of $88.85.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $119.78 million during the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 46.65%.

About Gravity

(Free Report)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

