O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,894 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Orange by 14.1% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 266,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 32,940 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Orange by 37.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Orange by 10.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Orange by 5.2% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 37,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC grew its holdings in Orange by 8.7% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 30,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter.

ORAN opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Orange S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $12.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4523 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from Orange’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32.

ORAN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Orange in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Orange in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, New Street Research raised Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

