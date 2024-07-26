O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,815 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its position in APA by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in APA by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in APA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in APA by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in APA during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

APA Price Performance

APA opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.07. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. APA’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

