O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 54.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,079,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 734,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,410,000 after purchasing an additional 387,855 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 144.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 359,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,955,000 after purchasing an additional 212,739 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,679,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $211.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $183.64 and a 52-week high of $258.76.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.31.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

