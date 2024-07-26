O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GEHC. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,459,510.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,459,510.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GEHC. Mizuho cut their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $79.92 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.12.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

