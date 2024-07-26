O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Premier Financial worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,254,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,342,000 after acquiring an additional 17,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Premier Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,983,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Premier Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,669,000 after purchasing an additional 48,257 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Premier Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 390,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 27,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Premier Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 274,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFC opened at $25.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $912.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.55. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $25.95.

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,695.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

PFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Premier Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Premier Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Premier Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

