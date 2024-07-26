O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,773,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,637,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Waters by 295.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,102,000 after buying an additional 95,577 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $962,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Waters by 2,134.3% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waters in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Waters from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waters news, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $310.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $305.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $367.21. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Waters’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

