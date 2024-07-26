O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $62.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.18. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $65.57.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

