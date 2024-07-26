O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,072,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,760,000 after buying an additional 730,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,183,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 997,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,269,000 after buying an additional 462,828 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 689,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,981,000 after buying an additional 18,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 553,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,348,000 after buying an additional 140,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $282.72 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.85 and a 52-week high of $292.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.45 and a 200 day moving average of $251.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $243.50 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $255.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $261.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Essex Property Trust

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,519.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,895.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.