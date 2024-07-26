O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VGK stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.61 and its 200 day moving average is $66.61.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

