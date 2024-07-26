O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,591 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xerox by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,981,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $292,937,000 after purchasing an additional 190,034 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xerox by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,587,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 153,144 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Xerox by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,044,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,408 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth about $17,470,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth about $14,832,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Xerox Price Performance

XRX opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.58.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Xerox’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.69%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

