O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 88.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Edison International by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $4,358,005.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,696.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,245 in the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $76.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.77 and a 200-day moving average of $70.84. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $77.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.82.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

