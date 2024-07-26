O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Opera were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRA. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Opera in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Opera during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Opera by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Opera during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Opera during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Opera Limited has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Opera had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $101.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Opera Limited will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Opera’s payout ratio is 41.49%.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

