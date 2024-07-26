O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 7,430.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education Trading Down 2.4 %

ATGE opened at $77.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.97. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.79 and a twelve month high of $80.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.34. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $62,199.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at $397,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.