O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 93.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,935 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 1,486.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 14.8% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TS. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of TS opened at $31.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average is $34.17. Tenaris S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $40.72.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.23. Tenaris had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

