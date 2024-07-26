O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,227 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,816 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,064 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,671 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $96.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.03 and its 200 day moving average is $103.91. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.65.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $467,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,998.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $467,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $929,998.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $826,460. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

