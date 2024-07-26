O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 82.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,151 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 96.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,034 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $310,727,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,872,000 after acquiring an additional 463,968 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,873,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,608,000 after acquiring an additional 427,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,233,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,337,000 after buying an additional 242,448 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHTR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.80.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $315.23 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.5 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

