O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $551,555,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,669,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,319,000 after buying an additional 1,395,083 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,658,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,579,000 after buying an additional 204,839 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,996,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,957,000 after buying an additional 470,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,634,000 after buying an additional 1,822,487 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKR. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.9 %

Baker Hughes stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.20.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.