O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 578.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,403 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $92.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $101.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.43 and its 200 day moving average is $92.69.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

