O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 29,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,578,000. Finally, Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CMF stock opened at $57.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.26. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $58.09.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

