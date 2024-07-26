O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 503.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,377,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,497 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17,397.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,713 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 861,704 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,337.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 902,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,602,000 after purchasing an additional 839,744 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE stock opened at $187.03 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $191.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.84.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.