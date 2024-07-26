O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSG opened at $123.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $90.71 and a 1 year high of $133.65.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

