O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,586 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEF. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Telefónica in the first quarter worth $295,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Telefónica by 113.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Telefónica by 3.3% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 40.9% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefónica Stock Performance

Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 0.68.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Telefónica had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1628 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -143.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. New Street Research lowered Telefónica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

