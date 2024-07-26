O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TCOM. Mizuho raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. CLSA raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of TCOM opened at $43.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.32. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.42. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.