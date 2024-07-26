O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $1.45 Million in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MHK. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 88,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,961 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MHK. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $134.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $136.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.45.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $201,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,673,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

