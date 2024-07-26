O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,431 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Breakout Capital Partners LP bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,894,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 929,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,407,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,661,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,481,000 after buying an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDB stock opened at $60.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.01. The company has a market cap of $111.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $71.39.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 14.69%. Analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.7008 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

