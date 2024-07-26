O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,230 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Cars.com worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

CARS stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 2.21. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $180.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.81 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cars.com news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $52,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cars.com news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $52,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 25,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $482,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,051,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,184 shares of company stock worth $1,959,494 in the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

