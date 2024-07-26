O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 336.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.60 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.77. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.78.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

ArcelorMittal Profile

(Free Report)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.