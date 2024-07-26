O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of ScanSource at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 44,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCSC opened at $49.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.21. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,798 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $341,630.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen Jones sold 8,500 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $406,045.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,625.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,798 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $341,630.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,274 shares of company stock valued at $5,479,947. 4.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

