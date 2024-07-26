O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 173,072 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 165.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,072 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Wipro by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 78,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 6,295.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,854 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WIT shares. Nomura started coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura Securities raised shares of Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $6.02 on Friday. Wipro Limited has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

