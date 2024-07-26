O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 547 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Primerica by 493.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $249.96 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.76 and a 52-week high of $256.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.86.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.21). Primerica had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $742.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Primerica from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PRI

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $668,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at $10,764,208.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $668,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,764,208.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total value of $341,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.