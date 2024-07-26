O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 22,142 Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNM. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main Stock Down 0.1 %

Core & Main stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $652,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $652,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,752. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Get Our Latest Report on CNM

About Core & Main

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.