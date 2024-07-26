O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 18.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 312,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,904,000 after buying an additional 49,188 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 375,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,189,000 after purchasing an additional 101,260 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 493.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 20,840 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 6,591.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $64.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.21. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $68.47.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 130.73%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on REG shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Regency Centers

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.