O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWMX. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 4th quarter worth about $467,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 21,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 73,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. alerts:

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Price Performance

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.23.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ( NASDAQ:BWMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a return on equity of 83.58% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $212.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a $0.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.77%.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Profile

(Free Report)

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer selling company in the United Staes and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Home Organization Products; and Beauty and Personal Care Products. The Home Organization Products segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; wellness; and technology and mobility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.