O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,343 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3,885.5% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of CCRN opened at $16.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.63. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $26.74.

Insider Activity

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $379.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.38 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marc S. Krug sold 13,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $202,396.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,020 shares in the company, valued at $533,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marc S. Krug sold 13,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $202,396.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,020 shares in the company, valued at $533,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Lyn Noe sold 9,646 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $136,876.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,198.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCRN

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.