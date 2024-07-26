O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 81.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Hambro & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 189,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,573,000 after purchasing an additional 33,402 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 124,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,856,000 after purchasing an additional 75,655 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 306,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,651,000 after purchasing an additional 123,387 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 30,047.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,322,000 after purchasing an additional 183,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.75.

Pool Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $359.94 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $293.51 and a 52-week high of $422.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $336.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.75.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.