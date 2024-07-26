O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 55.4% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on JKHY shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.67.
Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance
Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $167.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.87. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $178.37.
Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.47%.
About Jack Henry & Associates
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.
