O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 15,641 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,641 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $24.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRDO shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Perdoceo Education from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

