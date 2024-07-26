O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 2,018 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 792,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,915,000 after buying an additional 420,100 shares during the last quarter. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at $12,756,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 404,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at $7,814,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 80,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.87. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $259.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.78 million. Equities analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Star Bulk Carriers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.14%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

