Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Gap Up to $1.00

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.00, but opened at $1.10. Oatly Group shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 1,246,466 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1.05 target price on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.11.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.43 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 32.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

Featured Stories

