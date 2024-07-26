Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Oatly Group Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of OTLY opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $2.23.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $199.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
About Oatly Group
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.
