Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Oatly Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTLY opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $2.23.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $199.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group

About Oatly Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

Featured Stories

